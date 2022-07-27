Ramesh Chaurasia on the upliftment of the backward sections of society with quality education and social justice

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia emphasize and inspire young minds to gauge any difference in the society and follow values of equality, fraternity, and liberty growing up

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Adarsh Chaurasia Mahasabha, strives to provide a voice to those who are often neglected by those who enjoy special privileges in society. He admits that a large section of society is still underrated because of poverty and lack of education.

Mr. Chaurasia highlights while surviving the covid pandemic, the backward section suffered the most. “It was heart-wrenching to see the daily wagers, roadside shop owners, etc., become nomads in search of basic necessities like food and water”, he added.

Indeed, society is shaped by its views, approaches, and acceptance of one another. Such a perspective has a strong impact on its influence on the upcoming generation. For instance, discrimination on the basis of caste and status is one such perspective that dates long back and still continues to this day. Although one might beg to differ, the silent prejudice and bias still haunt many, with being tolerated as something that has lasted for centuries in society.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia wants to emphasize and inspire young minds to gauge the appropriate difference between right and wrong and follow values of equality, fraternity, and liberty while growing up. He quotes, “I want to encourage people across the country to eradicate the rudimentary thought process towards one another and help each other grow in harmony.”

Therefore, Along with his team, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia took the initiative and ran campaigns for the betterment of the weaker sections of society. The notion is to elevate the role of women and children in society. Mr. Chaurasia drew and implemented plans aligned with his vision to see marginalized communities get bestowed with desired respect, dignity, and privileges. He also organizes in-depth seminars to explore and raise awareness against the struggles children from weaker communities go through in schools and colleges.

Mr. Chaurasia also conducts bi-yearly ration distribution events to help vulnerable sections get basic access to meals and healthy life without worrying about the shortage of food. He also runs expert-led programs to develop and sharpen interpersonal and technical skills for teenagers and women. Mr. Chaurasia believes that by educating women, you educate the entire family as women are the pillars of the foundation in any family or community. He also hosts sports events, and creative competitions to help children gain knowledge; offer them opportunities and exposure to protect them from exploitation and labor practices.

“Action-driven initiatives are the only way to improve and empower the discriminated and backward communities. We can inspire an entire generation to think toward a progressive environment. It can change their life and vision for the better,” said Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia on the one move to eradicate the bias.

With his undying spirit and humble persona, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia has worked hard for the rights of those who are denied equal opportunities, basic healthcare, equal respect, and required resources and will continue to do it till they get justice.