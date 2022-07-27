Ramesh Chaurasia talks about the need to focus on consuming resources responsibly

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia encourages the young minds to participate in improving energy efficiency and developing sustainable infrastructure for the environment.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia is determined to have people learn about the importance of sustainability and how we can reach a better future with it. He says, “It is vital that we understand the planet’s capacity to provide abundant natural resources that we have not utilized responsibly. As a result, it inflicted harm on the planet.”

He further added, “We need to responsibly manage waste with a sustainable lifestyle, global food wastage, reducing waste generation, etc. Since one can’t achieve it individually or with groups of people, we need to have a holistic and realistic approach toward our goals to save the planet. Everyone should pledge and consider taking strict steps to save the planet and themselves.”

A wholesome approach where all humans across the globe should pledge to cut down the use of non-renewable resources. The higher authorities may also imply a ban on illicit activities causing damage to the environment. As responsible citizens, every individual on the earth must play their role and ensure that we use resources sustainably.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia also explains that young minds must participate in improving energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure. It will ensure economic, financial, social, environmental, and institutional sustainability over the entire infrastructure life cycle.

He quoted, “Together, we should adopt a framework to accelerate the shift to sustainable consumption and production in developed and developing countries.”

Therefore, Mr. Chaurasia, with his dedicated team members, has embarked on a journey to encourage people to adopt sustainable practices and learn the seriousness of sensible consumption and production. He has taken several steps to ensure that we adapt to the changes within the correct time frame.

To draw people’s attention to the extremity of the planet running out of resources, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia conducts sessions in the urban and rural areas to stimulate knowledge on it. He has led several drives to encourage people to step out of their homes and donate leftover food to minimize food wastage.

Mr. Chaurasia also teamed up with environment-conscious organizations to draw campaigns against businesses indulging in unsustainable practices. He has organized classes for the younger generation to understand ways they can do their part for a sustainable future and inspire others to do the same.

Being a dedicated volunteer of the United Nations, Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia adheres to the notion of sustainable development goals. He also believes that every individual, especially young minds, should follow the same as a responsible citizen to protect the planet.

He added, “Already the planet and ecosystem have been through disastrous effects, and we should at least try to improve the scenario for generations to come.”