Remembering the life of William Bradley, Jr. 1940 – 2022

William C. Bradley, Jr., 81, a resident of the Crawford County Care Center, passed away there Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

He was born December 21, 1940 in Meadville, a son of William C. and Eva Marie Boyd Bradley, Sr. He married Joyce L. Pardee Gilliand March 17, 1979 and she preceded him in death July 15, 2018.

Bill was a graduate of Meadville High School and attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, MO and Edinboro University. Bill was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1958 to 1962 as a Radio Intercept Operator with the Air Force Security Service in Texas, Mississippi, and Nebraska. He was a member of the 6987th Radio Squadron Mobile and the 3rd Weather Wing.

Bill was employed by Worldwide Travel and AAA Penn/West Virginia/South Central Ohio beginning in 1970. In 1994, he was named regional manager of the Allegheny region and subsequently of the Mercer region. Later Bill worked part-time at Waid Funeral Home and at Oakland Beach Golf Course.

He coached Little Gridders football for nine years, 7th and 8th grade football for several years, was active with Meadville High School Boys Basketball Boosters for many years, was a former Meadville Cub Scout Master, and past president of the Easter Seal Society of Crawford County. Bill also was a founder of the Junior Achievement Program in Western Crawford County and served as its program manager for its initial years and was presented the highest award possible by Junior Achievement.

He enjoyed golfing, hiking, reading, and doing genealogy research. He was an avid student of the American Civil War and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, John William Bradley (Debbie Davis) of Sterling, VA; a step-daughter, Susan L. Beers of Meadville; two grandsons, Tyler Lee Beers (Ashley) and Weston E. Beers; a great-grandson, Leo Beers; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick and Joseph Bradley and two sisters, Sandra Snyder and Caroleen Emig.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 6th from 10-11 a.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Frank, Kindred Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Interment will be in Greendale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Rd. or the Meadville Public Library, 848 N. Main St., both of Meadville, PA 16335.

