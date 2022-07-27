Riders Republic Season 3: Summer Break Coming July 27 – Xbox Wire

Gear up for a celebration of nature and sunny weather with Summer Break, the new season of Riders Republic, launching July 27 for all players on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The third season of the open-world adventure sports game will run for the duration of summer, and weekly programming spotlights include a special Reforestation event, the release of two of Showdown mode’s exotic toys into the in-game shop, and an event leading up to the arrival of BMX bikes.

Summer Break kicks off with Project Rebirth, a special event that runs from July 27-August 3. This event was conceived as an entry in the Green Game Jam, a game development competition that challenges participants to create in-game events or modes with a focus on environmental awareness. During Project Rebirth, riders can take part in the Reforestation event, and use a teleportation spot in the Ridge that will take them to a dedicated base camp where they can plant saplings in an area of desert to help reforest the Republic. Riders who complete the weekly seed collecting challenges will be eligible to win the funky Sunkeeper electric wingsuit. A new Mass Race course called Desert Bloom will also be featured – the race will start out like a rollercoaster through the desert, but through the community’s reforestation efforts, the track will soon be surrounded by hardy desert plants and trees. Following the Reforestation event, come back to Riders Republic to get an in-game Green Game Jam hoodie souvenir.

From August 10-17, the Republic will host the Toys with a Bang event, where two exotic toys, the Juggernaut and the Sniper, will be added to the Riders Republic shop. These two toys are usually found using their special abilities (a ramming boost and a disabling shot, respectively) in the competitive Showdown mode, but you’ll now be able to use them while roaming the open world. Plus, you can try them out in a new Free For All playlist called Battle Racers, or use them to complete new Shackdaddy Bandits challenges to earn bonus stars and unlock new gear.

Finally, at the end of Summer Break, Riders Republic will build up the hype with an event counting down to the BMX sport add-on. There will be a big screen BMX countdown in the center of Riders Ridge, weekly challenges focused on BMX-like freestyle activities, and a Free For All playlist focused on bike freestyle to get riders ready for BMX.

Jump into Season 3: Summer Break in Riders Republic starting July 27 to help make the Republic greener and to cause a little mayhem with new Showdown gear!