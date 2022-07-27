Samoon for developing long term relationship with trainees & provide every possible support

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today chaired a meeting to review the up-skilling of 60,000 SHG’s through customized courses and trainings in convergence with other departments.

The meeting was attended by Director, Skill Development Department, J&K, Mission Director, NRLM. Out station officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

While chairing the meeting, Dr Samoon emphasized that proper training and handholding of SHGs is need of the hour to up skill them.

He said that imparting training to women SHGs is among top priorities of the government and serious efforts are being taken up in this regard.

He said that more departments will be roped in for providing training to the women SHGs.

Maintaining that the objective of the government is to enhance the income level of women SHGs, Dr Samoon directed the officers to provide every kind of support to the trainees.

He said that the department will develop long term relationship with the trainees and provide them every possible support whenever needed for successfully running their businesses.

Under the skill training and income generation activity training programme, 60000 women SHGs will be imparted training to enhance their income levels.

The women are being equipped with skills of all kinds of advanced technologies in fashion designing, sewing technology, horticulture, cosmetology, fruit processing and other trades so that they don’t face any hindrance while running their business units and become capable of running small industries and gain success.

Dr Samoon was informed that 2503 women have completed training in different sectors in phase 1. It was also given out that the department has received applications from 1502 women for training under phase 2 in ITIs and Polytechnics spread across Jammu and Kashmir. It was also given out that the trainees are being provided travel allowances also.