Searching for a fun event to attend this weekend? Metro-east calendar is your guide

Noon Thursday, July 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Due to the number of submissions received, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Events

▪ Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Tomatoes are in. Corn, zucchini, cucumbers, okra, potatoes. Food truck, kettle corn, crafts, soaps, Cardinals and Blues shirts, plants.

Customers at the Swansea Farmers Market shop for items. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and located on the Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea, behind Burger King. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

▪ 79th annual Novena to Our Lady of the Snows — 7:30 p.m. each evening Thursday, July 28, through Friday, Aug. 5. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. A novena consists of nine consecutive evenings of prayer, through which participants hope to obtain special blessings. This year’s theme is With Mary, Giving Thanks to God. Visit snows.org/novena for a schedule. Masses will be live streamed each evening. 618-394-6276.

▪ Millstadt Township Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Event Center, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring everything: local plants, fruit, coffee, produce, flowers, honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies/jams and flea market items. No vendor fees. 618-476-3037.

▪ Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden — 4-8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through October. Ruins Pond, Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beer, four seasonally rotating cocktails from STL Barkeep, food truck fare, live music, yoga and yard games. Free to attend. A portion of the beer and cocktail proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station — 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-624-0139 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Cruise in with your collectible car or daily driver and bring your appetite. Indulge in pastries and coffee while supplies last. All makes and models are welcome, with plenty of parking space. This family and pet friendly event is free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/2744441022531626

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden Green Living Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Green Living Festival is returning in person as a series of pop-up events at institutions throughout the heart of St. Louis. The “Summer of Sustainability” series invites visitors to engage with experts at these events throughout the summer in a day of learning and exploring ideas for sustainable lifestyles. The July 30 event is included with regular entry to the Saint Louis Zoo where general admission is free. 314-577-5100 or mobot.org/greenlivingfest.

▪ ‘From Obscurity to Greatness: Illinois and Lincoln, 1830-1861’ — 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, 124 School St., Glen Carbon. The Illinois Humanities Road Scholars Speakers Bureau Presents Kevin Wood as Abraham Lincoln. This first-person portrayal of Lincoln consists of Wood in period dress while captivating audience members with a variety of stories and historical references. Free and open to the public. Special museum hours 1-8 p.m. Refreshments served. 618-288-7271.

▪ Senior Health Fair — 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Red Bud High School Gym, 815 Locust St., Red Bud. At this free event, seniors will be offered a number of helpful guides, literature and other resources from a variety of state, county and local senior service agencies. Refreshments and drawings for door prizes included. Hosted by Rep. David Friess and Sen. Terri Bryant. 618-282-7284.

▪ Community Development Sustainable Solutions National Night Out: Crimes Going Away Party — 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Lincoln Park, 606 S. 15th St., East St. Louis. This event is designed to build community between police and residents. Includes a helicopter landing, free school supplies, bounce houses, giveaways, food and more. facebook.com/CDSSesl

▪ Food on the Move — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. New Shining Light HDNC, 740 Broadway Ave., Venice. Free food distribution. SNAP support and referrals provided. Masks and social distancing required and enforced. stlfoodbank.org

▪ AFCEA Mid-Am Cyberspace Career Fair – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Gateway Center, 1Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Open to all security-cleared personnel. Companies in attendance will include Accenture Federal Services, Amentum, Computer World Services, Core4ce, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Leidos, OBXtek, TekSynap and US Army Cyber School. For more info or to register: https://clearedjobs.net/job-fair/fair/149.

▪ St. Andrew’s Summer Book Fair — 3-8 p.m. (by reservation only) Friday, Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. The Book Fair features more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author. Cash or check only. For reservations on Friday: standrews-edwardsville.com or 618-656-1294.

▪ Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden — 4-8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through October. Ruins Pond, Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beer, four seasonally rotating cocktails from STL Barkeep, food truck fare, live music, yoga and yard games. Free to attend. A portion of the beer and cocktail proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

Schlafly Beer, in collaboration with STL Barkeep, will hold the Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden every Friday and Saturday through October at the Ruins Pond in Tower Grove Park. For information, visit www.schlafly.com. Provided

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ St. Clair County Office on Aging Mahjong — 12:30 p.m. Fridays. 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Mahjong is a game usually played by four people with 144 tiles that are drawn and discarded until one player secures the winning hand. Join our group and play this popular tile game. 618-234-4410, ext. 7034 or ext. 7044.

▪ Trivia for Conservation — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. Godfrey KC Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Doors open at 6 p.m. Test your knowledge of history, pop culture, nature and more all while helping The Nature Institute in their mission of education, restoration and preservation. Cash prizes to top two teams. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, water, soda, tea provided. BYO snacks. Cash bar available. Cost: $15 per person or $120 for a team of eight. Reserve tables: TheNatureInstitute.org or 618-466-9930.

Theater/Concerts

▪ Bellevue Park Concert Series — 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Free concert featuring George Portz and His Friends of Bluegrass with guest fiddler Noah Feldt.

▪ Highland Thursday Night Live Concert Series: Edwardsville Symphony — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Downtown Square, Highland. Enjoy live entertainment on Thursday evenings. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair(s), blanket, cooler, etc., and enjoy the show. The Lions Club will be selling brats, pork burgers and chicken sandwiches. highlandil.gov

▪ Highland Muny Band — Approximately 8 p.m. Friday, July 29. Downtown Square, Highland. Listen to the beautiful music of the Muny Band all summer. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/HighlandMunyBand

▪ Whitaker Music Festival 2022 Concert Series: Old Salt Union — 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Entry at 5 p.m. The Whitaker Music Festival offers a lineup of free Wednesday evening concerts under the stars. Pack a picnic and enjoy the beauty of the Garden grounds in summertime bloom as you listen to the tunes and rhythms of an eclectic rotation of artists from week to week. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 3. Free admission entry begins at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:15 p.m. Advance reservations required. mobot.org/whitaker

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Korte Rec Center, Rooms 2-3, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Jane Nelson from Evergreen Plant Company will speak about “Unique Plant Creations.” All are welcome.

▪ Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance: Lughnasadh Celebration — Noon Sunday, July 31. Giant City State Park, Shelter 4, 235 Giant City Road, Makanda. The gathering begins at noon with the ritual to follow at approximately 2 p.m. A potluck will follow. Those attending are invited to bring seasonal harvest items for the altar. These can be from one’s own personal garden, a farmer’s market or even the grocery store, with a local/regional focus as well as first harvest. Free and open to the public. Friends and well-behaved pets welcome. Text 618-924-0263 or visit facebook.com/groups/sipa1998 for information.

▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality Luncheon & Card Party — Noon Tuesday, Aug. 2. St. Luke Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cards, bingo, games with prizes. Menu: sloppy Joes on a bun, summer surprise salad, cake, coffee, tea, water. Cost: $10 per person. Bring canned food for the Food Pantry. 618-236-1124.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Belleville Community Band — 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Currently seeking new members, particularly woodwinds, percussion and tuba. Visit the Belleville Community Band Facebook page for more info.

▪ PFLAG Edwardsville — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Rainbow House, 808 N. Main St., Edwardsville. A guest speaker from Equality Illinois will give an update on LGBTQ legislation. Meetings are free and open to the public. If you need support or have questions, email pflagedwardsville@outlook.com or call 618-977-5078.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. Online via Zoom. Program: ‘City of the Sun – Cahokia Mounds.’ Justin Smock,Conservation Education Representative at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, discusses the ancient City of Cahokia, which was inhabited by Native Americans from about 700 to 1400. An ancient metropolis, it was an artistic, cultural power center during the Mississippian period, whose inhabitants created the largest earthworks in North America. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

Reservations Required

▪ Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Online via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join us for an energizing session of yoga with instructor Sarah Hartwig. Space is limited. Registration required. Register at glencarbonlibrary.org.

▪ Hops for Heroes — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Hops for Heroes is a charity beer tasting featuring craft breweries from the St. Louis area. Tickets include four hours of beer tasting from local breweries, a complimentary beer tasting glass, and T-shirt. Food will be available for purchase as well. Must be 21 to enter. Proceeds support the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight Network. For more info or to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com or https://bit.ly/3PApe5d.

▪ Pitch for Cancer Research Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser — 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Trenton Community Park, Trenton. Prizes will be awarded to the top four team finishers. Food, beer and drinks will be available for purchase. It is being held in memory of Helen Andersen (Lebanon, IL) and Ashley Furlong, both who died from cancer at such a young age. Cost: $20 per person or $40 per team of two. Proceeds benefit cancer research. To register: https://bit.ly/3chkUtg. For info: Mark Skaer 618-623-2769 or skaer.mark@gmail.com.

Worth the Drive

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. KC Hall grounds, 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegars, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket