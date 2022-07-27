‘She looks happy’ Princess Charlene is ‘glowing’ in colourful dress – ‘perfect for her’

Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a long yellow dress from Akris. The royal looked pretty in the Infinite Embroidery Long Dress which retails for £3,660.

Princess Charlene combined the yellow gown with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings.

During the touching visit, she looked happy and was all smiles while chatting to residents and workers at the A Qietüdine home.

Yellow is an unusual colour for the Princess, who often opts for more plain and neutral tones.

The description on the designers’ website reads: “An emblem of Akris craftsmanship, this long dress is crafted in Infinite Embroidery.

