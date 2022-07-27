‘She looks happy’ Princess Charlene is ‘glowing’ in colourful dress – ‘perfect for her’

Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a long yellow dress from Akris. The royal looked pretty in the Infinite Embroidery Long Dress which retails for £3,660.
Princess Charlene combined the yellow gown with a pearl necklace and pearl earrings.
During the touching visit, she looked happy and was all smiles while chatting to residents and workers at the A Qietüdine home.
Yellow is an unusual colour for the Princess, who often opts for more plain and neutral tones.
The description on the designers’ website reads: “An emblem of Akris craftsmanship, this long dress is crafted in Infinite Embroidery.
“A true stand-out piece, this bright dress features a full-length A-line skirt, round neck and sleeveless design.”
Royal fans took to social media to praise Charlene’s bright look.
Instagram user @graceofmonacogram said: “The yellow colour is perfect for her.
“The dress is absolutely cute. Love it!”
“The colour on Charlene is fantastic.
“I do wish she would move on from on Akris.
“But this is a great look on her,” added @ellainthecityboston.
