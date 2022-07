“Sometimes the shingles rash occurs around one eye or on one side of the neck or face.”

Once you identify the symptoms, it’s important to act promptly.

You might need medicine to help aid your recovery and avoid long-lasting problems and medicine tends to work best when taken within the first three days of your symptoms, the NHS explains.

Although shingles is characterised by a tell-tale rash, sometimes this sign doesn’t crop up and you only feel the pain linked to it.