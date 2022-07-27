Sniper Elite 5 Reloads with a Free Multiplayer Map and the Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack – Xbox Wire

Hi Snipers and welcome to the latest update on the new Season Pass One content for Sniper Elite 5.

The new content drop, available now, includes a brand-new mission called “Landing Force” and two additional weapons, the D.L. Carbine rifle and PPSH submachine gun. In addition, we are also providing a new adversarial multiplayer map, Flooded Village, to all players absolutely free. You can check out the new trailer above.

So, let’s get into the details:

Talking about Landing Force, Michael Ma, Designer and Rajesh Parmar, Artistfrom Flix Interactive who is partnering with Rebellion on the development of the Season One content for Sniper Elite 5, told us: “Landing Force is set on an island off the coast of southern France, that was initially used as a luxury resort. The Nazis have dramatically changed it into a giant weapon that is guarding the sea. It is up to Karl to destroy the guns and shutdown the lighthouse to signal the Allied fleet that they are safe to begin Operation Dragoon and take back France.

“The mission was inspired by the movie ‘The Guns of Navarone’ so we wanted the coastal weapons to be the focus and have a looming presence over the whole mission.

“Setting the mission at night really helps set the mood and lean into the importance of remaining undetected. You will get to encounter a variety of different buildings, scenery, and landscapes within the level, and we have also added elements of ancient ruins, forts, walls, and abandoned buildings scattered across the map, giving the island a deeper sense of history.

“The entire map can be explored, and players have multiple routes to take in order to locate their objective and numerous ways to complete them. We can’t wait for you to play it!”

As well as the new Landing Force mission, two new weapons: the D.L. Carbine and the PPSH, are also available. We spoke to Rebellion’s resident firearm expert, Lawrence Barnett, Principle Designer (Combat) about the new weapons:

“The D.L Carbine, is possibly one of the quietest firearms ever made. Thanks to its integrated suppressor and subsonic ammunition, the initial blast is muffled out entirely. As a result, you’ll find it to be the ultimate tool for stealth gameplay. Capable of eliminating targets at long range with nothing but a whisper to speak off.

“Proof of these bold claims comes from Burma, where Japanese soldiers riding in open lorries were shot at by nearby allied snipers, without them knowing a gun had been fired. The trucks would stop, soldiers look around in confusion, scratch their head and continue.

“In a deviation from stealth, we have the PPSH submachine gun. This is a fierce weapon that resembles a honey badger in spirit. Cycling off soviet 7.62x25mm rounds at an astounding rate of well over 1100 rounds per minute, it’s a riot. It’s often referred to as the “burp gun” thanks to the audible sound of bursts of shots sounding almost like a continuous flow of blasts.

“Firing off rounds as quickly as the PPSH does requires lots of ammo, and thankfully we have a 71 round drum magazine available to find hidden in a workbench.

“For those of you that lean on your rifles for general play and call upon your SMG in times of need (when you get spotted/heard and it all goes south), the PPSH is the ultimate ‘get out of jail’ card.”

Finally, we have a new multiplayer map for all adversarial game modes (including No Cross) that is available now and free to everyone. We spoke to Mark Shaw, Studio Design Leadat Rebellion Liverpool about Flooded Village.

“Nazi countermeasures against airborne landings have left the fields of this small countryside village a deadly quagmire, splitting it in two.

“While not based on one specific location, the team has drawn inspiration from historical reference, battles and events that occurred during the allied advance inland across Normandy. There are so many iconic images associated with D-Day, and among those are the scenes of swollen rivers and fields inundated with water – the result of Axis forces deliberately opening locks and breaching flood defences.

“As a result, this map offers a unique look and gameplay challenges. While fighting in the central lowland strip, players must contend with moving through waist deep waters. Doing so at speed can result in a lot of loud splashing, but sometimes worth the risk to reach some of the flooded houses which offer new vantage points.

“Another key feature is the causeway and rail bridge running down one side of the map – a fantastic, elevated location, but be wary of being silhouetted against the low sun.

“There are many more interesting features and gameplay opportunities in this map, and we hope you enjoy discovering and utilising them in your online battles.”

That’s it for our latest update. Flooded Village is available free to all players now (just make sure that your game is updated), while the “Landing Force” mission, the D.L. Carbine rifle and PPSH submachine gun are available to purchase now as part of the Landing Force Mission and Weapon Pack or as part of the Season Pass One bundle. The P.1938 Suppressed pistol, previously only available as a pre-order item, is also now available to purchase from the Microsoft store.

Happy hunting!