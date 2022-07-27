Categories
State budget invests in agriculture, environment


This year’s state budget invests in Pennsylvania in many ways. As chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, I am particularly pleased with its investment in Pennsylvania’s No. 1 industry, agriculture. In fact, this budget creates jobs, promotes tourism and provides much-needed support to our agriculture industry and family farms, which put food on our tables.

This year, as Pennsylvania farmers were attempting to overcome pandemic-related supply chain and labor shortage issues, the commonwealth’s $7.1 billion poultry industry was hit with an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or “avian flu.” Such outbreaks require the immediate extermination and disposal of entire flocks of affected poultry to prevent the disease from spreading. This comes at a great cost to farmers who, after losing their chickens and the eggs they produce, must then sanitize their barns and wait several weeks before re-populating them.

Rep. Dan Moul, R-Adams, is chairman House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.





