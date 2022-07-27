Statins: ‘Contact your doctor immediately’ if you experience any of these 6 side effects





On occasion, the use of statins can increase the level of enzymes that signal liver inflammation. If this occurs, six telling signs could emerge. Experts at the Mayo Clinic instructed patients to “contact your doctor immediately” if you experience any of the following: Unusual fatigue or weakness

Loss of appetite

Pain in your upper abdomen

Dark-coloured urine

Yellowing of your skin or eyes. The NHS added that inflammation of the liver, known as hepatitis, can lead to “flu-like symptoms”.

Flu-like symptoms can include: A sudden high temperature of 38C or above

An aching body

Feeling tired or exhausted

A dry cough

A sore throat

A headache

Difficulty sleeping

Diarrhoea or tummy pain

If you are concerned about any side effects from taking statins, do consult with a doctor or nurse. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) pointed out that statins are the "one of the most commonly prescribed drugs in the UK". Statins effectively help to lower cholesterol in the blood, thereby minimising the risk of life-threatening strokes and heart attacks.

If at any point you experience unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness – while taking statins – then you should “speak to your doctor”. The doctor is likely to carry out a blood test to measure the level of “creatine kinase” in the blood. Creatine kinase is released into the bloodstream when muscles are inflamed or damaged. The substance is also released into the blood following physical exertion, so do tell your doctor if you have been exercising before taking the blood test.