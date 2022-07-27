Street turns into a river, damaging cars and homes in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – It was an unbelievable sight to wake up to for residents in University City as record-breaking rainfall caused historic flooding.

“It was a river flowing passed here,” said Patrick Huber who lives on Dartmouth Avenue. Videos show the powerful flood waters pushing cars, grills and patio furniture down the street. The water overflowed from the River Des Peres bursting through doors and windows and flooding out basements and homes in the area.

As the water went down, cars were scattered about, knocked into trees and perched on top of one another. The clean-up began swiftly.

Dan Boeckelmann with The Flood Team was one of many water damage specialists called out to the area.

“Probably started at about 3:00 this morning and it’s just been going non-stop ever since,” he said.

He said it’s crucial to act fast to avoid mold and bacteria build-up in the flooded-out parts of your home.

Already, the University City community is swinging into action to help. A donation drive was quickly set up by the University City Education Foundation. More donations will be accepted Wednesday from 9am-4pm at McNair Administration Building, 7700 Olive Blvd., 63130. They are in need of underwear, socks, shoes, towels, feminine hygiene products and paper goods like napkins and paper towels.

