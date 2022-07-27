The best RAM-7 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

There are some weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone that are one-trick ponies; whether they deal a ton of damage, have a fast fire rate, or are deadly accurate, some guns excel in one main stat and leave the rest to be desired. Of course, the meta weapons that appear in every season of Warzone are guns that have high stats across the board. One weapon that has high stats in nearly every category but has been forgotten by most fans is Modern Warfare’s RAM-7. The RAM-7 is an assault rifle that has incredible power and mobility when equipped with the right loadout in Warzone.

Since its introduction in Warzone two years ago, the RAM-7 has been on a decline in terms of popularity. This is through no fault of its own — there are just always newer and stronger weapons popping up in the battle royale. However, veterans who have used the RAM-7 over the years know exactly how strong it can be in Warzone.

To see the full loadout for the RAM-7 in Warzone Season 4, keep reading below.

Best RAM-7 loadout in Warzone

The number one aspect of the RAM-7 that fans are going to notice is how quick it is compared to other ARs. When this mobility is matched with its raw power and recommended attachments, the RAM-7 can be a true jack-of-all-trades in Warzone.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Ranger

FSS Ranger Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

The FSS Ranger is the most important attachment on this loadout. The barrel gives the RAM-7 extra range and accuracy for any medium to long-range gunfights. The Commando Foregrip and Monolithic Suppressor also provide recoil control, with the latter also improving damage range and bullet velocity. Finally, the 50 Round Mags allow players to empty a clip into multiple enemies without having to reload.