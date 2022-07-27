Supporting Community Mental Health and Addictions Recovery to Create Awareness of Increasing Demands for These Services Among Professionals Globally.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The demand for mental health and addictions recovery among young professionals is on the increase globally. The Global Workplace Wellness Summit will lend its platform at the 5th Annual Summit to be held September 28-29, 2022, in the western Canadian city of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to fund raise for Sara Riel Inc., a community mental health and addictions services provider in that city. In many parts of the world employers do not provide extended health benefits for employees and their families, in those cases, community mental health and addictions services is their only hope. Even for employees with benefits, community programs fill the gap when their benefits do not extend to cover what’s needed full for recovery. Sara Riel Inc. has been providing mental health and addictions recovery services in Winnipeg since 1977.

The mental health crisis is a global phenomenon and very much in line with the Summit’s goal to promote wellness at work for employees globally. Busy employees are often unaware of supports for mental health and addictions recovery for themselves or family members, so collaboration between workplaces and communities will help create awareness of existing services and establish new programs like Sara Riel Inc.

“Our aim is to create awareness of the importance of community mental health services to meet the growing demands, so employees can attain the tools to be well. Collaboration between workplaces and their communities is essential if we are to adequately integrate mental health and addictions recovery needs here and around the globe”; says Joyce Odidison, Founder of the Global Workplace Wellness Summit.

There will be many opportunities to learn about Sara Riel at the Global Workplace Wellness Summit. Proceeds from the Summit tickets sales will go to Sara Riel to support their warm line. Donations can also be made directly to Sara Riel Inc. website.

Sara Riel’s team will be on hand at the Summit to connect with attendees interested in helping to build bridges for mental health and addictions recovery at a community level.

Learn more about the Global Workplace Wellness Summit, visit www.globalworkplacewellnesssummit.com or call 877 999-9591. Joyce Odidison joyce@interpersonalwellness.com #GWWS2022