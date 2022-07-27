THE REBEL JOAN OF ARC CHAPTER, UDC, CONTINUES TO FIND AND PROVE MORE CONFEDERATE FAMILY ANCESTORS!

The Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of Montgomery County met at the Montgomery County Main Library, Genealogy Room, to finalize more Applications of “Proved” Ancestors of their members. Their seated members who were celebrated this day are

Left to Right: KATHERINE TAGLIENTI with her new found Confederate Soldier, John Joseph Bradley of Texas, & (not pictured: KRISTINE RAMIREZ with same ancestor: John Joseph Bradley of Texas). Second is CHARLOTTE BELIN who has 8 Proved Ancestors to submit: Andrew Jackson Stokes of Alabama, Carson Jefferson Stoke of Alabama, Henry H Callaway of Alabama, Joel D Stokes of Alabama, Henry H Callaway of Alabama, Robert J Stokes of Alabama, William Priestly Stokes of Alabama, YoungHenry Stockes of Alabama, and eighth is George Washington Stokes of Alabama! Seated next to CHARLOTTE BELIN is REGISTRAR: DANEAN MYERS, who is submitting “Proved” Archibald Cone of Texas. Seated lastly is Past Registrar: DIANNE KEBODEAUX, who continues to serve on the Registrar Committee along with SHELIA WILLIAMSON, and ELAINE COLLINGS.

Standing Left to Right: Registrar Committee Member: ELAINE COLLINGS, President: JENNY LEHR, RJOA PAIGE LEHR, Treasurer: EVELYN MILLER.

WHAT A PROUD CELEBRATORY DAY FOR THESE LADIES AND THEIR NEWLY FOUND AND PROVED ANCESTORS! GREAT JOB LADIES! YOU ARE A CREDIT TO YOUR FAMILIES AND OUR AMERICAN HISTORY!

Not Pictured is Photographer: SHELIA WILLIAMSON.