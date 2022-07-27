This is insane! Biden presidency branded ‘Orwellian nightmare’ as Kamala Harris row erupts





A video of a meeting hosted by Kamala Harris at her Ceremonial Office in the White House is circulating on social media and is drawing a passionate reaction from many. She was making the remarks in a “Roundtable with Disability Advocates”, as described by the White House, which later released the full comments made by Joe Biden’s deputy on its website. Footage posted on Twitter shows Ms Harris sitting at the head of a table and wearing a Covid facemask.

She says: “Good afternoon. I want to welcome these leaders for coming in to have this very important discussion about some of the most pressing issues of our time. “I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her’. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit.” Several other short clips posted on Twitter show the other attendees at the meeting following the same line of wording as uttered by the US Vice President. One female sitting close to Ms Harris is heard saying: “My pronouns are she and her, I am a white woman with long brown hair and I am wearing a red dress.”

Another woman towards the end of the table says in another short video: “I’m a Latina with long, blonde highlighted hair and wearing a grey blazer over a black dress.” Nile Gardiner, a Washington-based foreign policy expert and a staunch critic of the Biden presidency, was left astonished by the comments. He tweeted in response: “This is just insane. The Biden Presidency is an Orwellian nightmare.” UK broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer was left baffled by what she had seen, and tweeted to her 391,000 followers: “This is really weird. READ MORE: Ukraine delivers Russia hammerblow as they trap troops in Kherson

“Why are they doing it? This is literally the weirdest thing I have ever seen.” Last week, Mr Biden himself came in for ridicule after appearing to say he has cancer, before the White House stepped in to make a swift clarification. The US President was speaking during a trip to a former coal-fired power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts. He detailed the steps he is taking to address climate change, and started describing the impact of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware. MrBiden said: “You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window.

“That’s why I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.” White House officials were quick to make clear he was referring to his past treatment for skin cancer. Mr Biden’s deputy press secretary Andrew Bates highlighted the President’s health exam in 2021 that noted his treatment for “several, localised non-melanoma skin cancers”, which he had removed before he took the White House hot seat. The US President’s history of skin cancer is attributed to spending a “good deal of time in the sun in his youth” – according to his White House health summary – and not as a result of exposure to fossil fuels.