This Summer, Grow Along with The Three Little Sprigs

[An] engaging riff on the story of the three little pigs . . . for the social media generation. At the heart of the story is the question: What values shape your life?” — Kathy MacMillan, NIC, MLS, American Sign Language interpreter

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children’s book, The Three Little Sprigs, written by Terry Ann Marsh and illustrated by Lintang Pandu Pratiwi.

When it’s time to build your own home, who will you pick to help you? The answer might be even more important than you think! Join the Fern sisters as they embark on their new lives, and in the process, discover what can make a house shoddy, showy—or strong.

A magical story with whimsical illustrations that will leave kids clamoring for more, The Three Little Sprigs released on July 6, 2022.

In the Woodland Kingdom, it is time for all the young ferns and flowers to strike out on their own and build their grown-up homes. Three sisters, Sassy, Starling, and Serena Fern, can’t wait to build their new homes. But they must be careful—if they don’t build them strong enough, Lonely Wind and Stinging Rain could knock them down!

To help them in their quest, the sisters may ask Night Wind to send them each a Helper. Sassy and Starling Fern know who to ask for, but Serena is unsure. Will Serena be able to choose the right Helper in time? Or will Lonely Wind and Stinging Rain wash her new home away?

In this imaginative retelling of “The Three Little Pigs,” children will enjoy entering a world full of surprises and lively characters, and take with them a gentle reminder about the importance of making good choices.

About the Author

Terry Ann Marsh has been a singer and entertainer for over three decades. She combined Big Band standards, blues, and showtunes in her Showstoppers & Chartoppers! program. She then went on to write and perform The Music, Movement, & ‘Magination Show!, a preschool/kindergarten-level program full of original stories, songs, and skits, which she performed at schools, libraries, fairs, and festivals. Encouraged by the success and positive feedback from her children’s show, Terry began converting the songs and stories from her live performances into book form. Now, instead of acting or singing her characters into existence, she brings them to life in the pages of her books. Terry has a great love for musical theater and has performed in many shows in theaters around Baltimore, including Annie, Fiddler on the Roof, Bye Bye Birdie, and many others. Eventually, her love of musical theater led her to become the music teacher at Greater Grace Christian Academy for three years, where she was able to direct their elementary musical productions. Whether it be through her music or her books, Terry is a storyteller at heart. She feels that every song or story has a purpose—to encourage, to educate, and to enlighten.

About the Illustrator

Lintang Pandu Pratiwi was born in Indonesia. She has worked for many years as a professional illustrator and created many picture books for various publishers and clients. Through her studio, Taranggana, Lintang has been published throughout America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan. She loves art and nature and is inspired by the nostalgia of childhood innocence and beautiful countryside. Lintang’s parents, Widayati Sri Wulandari and Mudjab Widjaya, are her biggest inspirations in life. Having their everlasting and continuing support has provided her with good examples of how to live her life and be successful in her own way.

Interviews available upon request.

Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia that has published books since 1985.



___________



The Three Little Sprigs (hardcover, 36 pages, $24.95 / paperback, 36 pages, $13.95) is available for order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Kindle e-book (retail $2.99) is also available.