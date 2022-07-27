Ukraine LIVE: Russian families pull rug from under Putin as they descend on Kremlin

Russia has “likely succeeded” in making advances around the Vuhlehirska Power Plant as Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn, the British Ministry of Defence said.

In its latest intelligence update, the ministry said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will likely “exploit” his current tour of African countries to “blame the West” for the international food crisis.

It added that Russia has a “goal” in Africa to “secure commodity concessions” and persuade states to “vote in line with Russia’s interested in international forums”.