Using Opera to be a ‘Person for Others’ — The Denver VOICE

Music has always been a part of Jerome Sibulo’s life.

Growing up in the Philippines, he enjoyed it when his parents played oldies like the Carpenters and The Beatles at breakfast. He also sang as an accompanist while his grandmother played the piano whenever she visited. While it was clear to him early on that he would become a musician, Sibulo, 39, is now using those skills to be, as he says, a “person for others.”

Maybe it’s his Jesuit upbringing. Certainly, his friends and mentors are a part of it, too. But regardless of the source of Sibulo’s inspiration, he told Denver VOICE in an interview that his work as a baritone opera singer often spurs him to find ways to create a sense of togetherness for his audience. He also wants to inspire them to connect with people that they would otherwise overlook.

“I like shedding light onto different aspects of life and helping my audience love life a little bit more, even the negative parts of it,” Sibulo said. “There’s beauty to be found everywhere and in everyone, you meet.”

Sibulo’s journey to becoming a professional opera singer began when his mom enrolled him in singing classes when he was a child. He mostly sang karaoke at the time, he says, in part because of the musical genre’s popularity in the Philippines.

He joined three choruses while he studied for an undergraduate degree in psychology at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City, a suburb of Manila. There, he also met a teacher, Antonio Hila, who encouraged him and promised to give Sibulo free voice lessons if he agreed to audition for schools in the United States.

Sibulo upheld his end of the bargain. He enrolled at Indiana University, one of the top schools for vocal performance in the country, as a 23-year-old freshmanin 2006, and he has earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the university as well.

But Sibulo says he had two experiences in Indiana that shaped the way he views his work today. First, Sibulo joined Heartland Sings, a nonprofit vocal performance organization in Fort Wayne that he says taught him how to use his art to help underserved communities.

He also met his husband, Jacob Wooden, who convinced Sibulo to move to Denver in 2019. This second experience, Sibulo says, helped set him on a path toward using his art to build community wherever the two go.

“If there are three things I could do for the rest of my life, it would be to perform, be an arts administrator, and provide opportunities for other artists,” Sibulo said. “But that job didn’t exist when I moved to Denver, so I had to create one for myself.”

Now, Sibulo works as the associate director of Arts &Ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church, which hosts free lunches for the homeless community on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 1820 Broadway St. in Denver.