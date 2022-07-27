Warzone mid-season update TODAY: Call of Duty release time, patch notes, Desolation map





Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are getting a couple of huge mid-season updates later today. The Call of Duty mid-season update has a July 27 release date and a 6pm BST UK launch time. Titled Mercenaries of Fortune, the Season 4 refresh adds a brand new map to Vanguard, as well as some high-profile Operator bundles and a host other new features.

Activision explains more: “Once a battleground for the living, Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard is about to be swarmed by zombies and overrun by machines in Mercenaries of Fortune, a mid-season update launching on July 27. “Following a Vanguard update at 9 AM PT on July 26 and a Warzone update at 9 AM PT on July 27, both games will receive new playlists and a new Assault Rifle to unlock. “Vanguard Multiplayer players will also get Desolation, a medium-sized intricate village map set at a Pacific Listening Station. “As part of this mid-season rollout, expect the Model T-800 and T-1000 Terminators to arrive from the future via Operator Bundles. There will also be “Titanium Trials: Endurance” in Caldera, the rise of Zombies in Rebirth of the Dead… and more!” Needless to say, the mid-season refresh launches alongside a huge update, which you can read about in the patch notes below.

Vanguard Season 4 Reloaded update patch notes… Maps • Enemy nameplates can no longer be seen through various surfaces across multiple maps. NEW: Desolation • In a listening post near the Pacific mountainside, Desolation is littered with destructible aspects to create intriguing gameplay scenarios. • Look for the Desolation 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Four Reloaded. Gondola • Addressed an exploit that allowed bullets to penetrate unintended surfaces near the East Bridge. Paradise • Bullets will no longer penetrate the truck near the Flak Gun to prevent undesirable spawn conditions. USS Texas 1945 • In Search and Destroy, Bombs planted near the destructible floor of the Upper Deck will no longer fall to the Mid Deck. • Bullets will no longer penetrate the vents near the Lower Deck (Bow) to provide viable cover. • Addressed an exploit that allowed players to shoot through the floor of the Upper Deck from the Mid Deck. • Players can no longer become stuck while climbing crates near the Lower Deck (Stern). Modes… Blueprint Gun Game • Added several new Blueprints to the pool of available Weapons. Search and Destroy • Addressed an issue that caused inaccurate Deaths stat on the scoreboard. Ranked Play… Restrictions • Weapons – The Vargo-S is now restricted in Ranked Play. • Perks – Serpentine is now restricted in Ranked Play.

Operators… NEW: Ikenna Olowe (Immortal) Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balanced in body and mind, Ikenna joined the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supplies lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner, knowing when to build and when to demolish. Available to purchase via Bundle. Weapons… • Added Inspect animations for the M1916 Marksman Rifle, Skål Crusher, Ice Pick, and Sawtooth Melee Weapons. • Increased grace period for slide kills challenges from 0.15s to 0.5s after sliding. NEW: Vargo-S (Assault Rifle) • Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long range engagements. • Complete an unlock challenge or purchase a Bundle to earn this Weapon. • Get 15 Close Range Kills. Perks… Piercing Vision (Intel) • Corrected inconsistent highlight behavior in Free-for-All game modes. Killstreaks… Guard Dog (6 Kills) • Addressed an issue that caused erratic behavior when two Guard Dogs were called in simultaneously. User Interface & Experience… • Players will no longer receive a Notice prompt with unreadable text after game updates. • Rarity Sort Filter in the Armory will no longer reset after previewing a Bundle. • Battle Pass items that are Free for Clans will no longer incorrectly display as Unlocked for players who are in an inactive Clan. • Corrected the behavior of the Clear Weapons New button after switching tabs in the UI. Bundles & Cosmetics… • Improved image quality for Bundle logos in the Store. • Breath of Godzilla Blueprint will no longer cease to glow under certain conditions. • Flame VFX will no longer transfer from Roland’s War Operator Skin to other Operators.

