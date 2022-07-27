WATCH: Call of Duty Gamer Unleashes on His Opponents With the Most Bizarre Controller Ever

Multiplayer shooter games, especially Call of Duty titles, have hosted the grounds for creativity all through their existence. From high IQ gameplays to trick shots, the shooter game community has seen them all. However, hitting a triple collateral in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War with bongos is not something fans hear of every day!

Then again, DeanoBeano, a popular Call of Duty Twitch streamer, has mastered bongos, enough to use them as a gaming controller. In fact, he more often uses his bongos to play games on stream rather than a controller. A talented musician, DeanoBeano also uses other musical instruments to play Call of Duty games at times. Well, he is truly an exceptional talent in the gaming community!

DeanoBeano often indulges in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, a popular first-person shooter title from 2020. A direct sequel to the original Black Ops title, Black Ops Cold War, is based on a historical event. The game is set in the early 1980s, featuring a gripping single-player campaign across multiple countries and iconic cities. The intriguing campaign comes alongside several iconic multiplayer modes.

Call of Duty player hits a triple collateral with bongos

DeanoBeano was able to repeat his past achievements again and hit an impressive triple collateral kill in Black Ops Cold War on stream yesterday. Like before, he was using his bongos this time too!

It was, of course, a difficult shot to make and several fans applauded him for the same.

While DeanoBeano streams Call of Duty on a regular basis, he doesn’t get to hit such trick shots every time. In fact, other streamers have also used Donkey Kong bongos as controllers, but none have managed to hit a trick shot like Deano Beano!

The talented bongo player had hit his first reported triple collateral with a bongo back in January 2021, in a game of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, while casually talking to his chat!

Many Call of Duty players are still yet to hit a triple collateral with a controller or a mouse-keyboard combo. However, DeanoBeano has achieved one of the hardest challenges with a pair of Donkey Kong Bongos!

Although his most prominent achievement was with Donkey Kong bongos, DeanoBeano had once managed to secure a gulag win using a flute recorder. This, too, managed to garner a lot of praise for the talented gamer. DeanoBeano also uses his guitar to play Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, which he did in yesterday’s stream too.

What do you think about DeanoBeano’s triple collateral kill with bongos? Let us know in the comments!