What are the Latest Trends in Eco-Friendly Fashion? – VIVA GLAM MAGAZINE™

Last year, the world realized that we need to employ sustainability in all industries, including fashion. As a result, more and more fashion brands are producing eco-friendly products. In fact, sustainable fashion has become a worldwide trend to help save the planet. So, what are the latest trends in eco-friendly fashion?

1. Thrift Fashion

As you know, millions of clothes are being dumped every year. The good news is that there is a way to lessen the waste. The answer is thrift fashion. To be specific, this trend is all about purchasing pre-loved clothing items. In fact, thrift shopping is now gaining popularity because of its many benefits. For one, you can get great deals when thrifting. Remember, there are a lot of high-quality items in thrift shops. If you’re lucky, you may even find brand new or slightly used clothes for half their original price. As such, you’ll be able to save money and help reduce waste at the same time.

2. Biodegradable Materials

One of the latest trends in eco-friendly fashion is the use of biodegradable materials. In fact, a lot of designers are now using biodegradable textiles, like those made with pineapple, cactus, rose petal silk, and mushroom leather. Aside from that, numerous fashion brands have pledged to make their clothing line sustainable in the next few years. The good news is that the use of biodegradable clothing materials is achievable, thanks to the technological advancements we have today. As such, it is not surprising that more and more people will patronize eco-friendly fashion in the coming years.

3. Fashion Recycling

Aside from those trends, many brands are also into fashion recycling. It is the process of using materials that are reused or recycled again and again. As a result, the fashion industry will use fewer resources and produce less waste to create a brand new product.

Right now, the fashion industry is not completely into fashion recycling. However, many experts believe that more and more brands will join the bandwagon as technological advancements become available.

All in all, these are some of the latest trends in eco-friendly fashion. As presented, the fashion industry is not yet completely sustainable. Even so, many brands have already started producing eco-friendly products. Plus, most experts believe that more and more brands will join the cause once technological advancements are available. Eventually, eco-friendly fashion will be the next big thing in the fashion industry.