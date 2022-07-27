What time is Uncoupled starring Neil Patrick Harris released on Netflix?

Neil Patrick Harris returns to television with his latest show Uncoupled. The Emmy-winning multi-hyphenate last appeared as a series regular in Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, which followed his highly successful turn as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother.

This time around, the erstwhile Doogie Howser stars in the Netflix romantic comedy series Uncoupled from the creator of Sex and the City, Younger, and Emily in Paris. Harris stars as Michael, a 40-something who finds himself single for the first time in nearly 20 years.

After his long-time partner abruptly leaves him, Michael returns to the single life and must learn how start over in whole new world of dating in New York City. The series also stars Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden, and Tuc Watkins.

But when can you catch Neil Patrick Harris in his latest laugh-out-loud role? Here’s when you can add Uncoupled to your watch list and fall head over heels for what could very well be your next favorite guilty pleasure series on Netflix.

When is Uncoupled coming to Netflix?

Uncoupled will begin streaming on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT on Friday, July 29. On the East Coast of the United States, the series premieres at 3 a.m., which is a bit late to stay up. However, the first season of the rom-com only contains eight episodes. It’s a quick binge for night owls.

If you’re wondering when the new Netflix original comedy series premieres in your time zone, make sure to check out our handy guide for Netflix release times around the world. You’ll find what time the streamer drops new episodes based on where you live.

Although it’s not quite as highly anticipated as The Sandman, Never Have I Ever, or any of the other upcoming Netflix new releases, Uncoupled will for sure be a sweet little serving of fun and levity for the summer. It’s definitely one of our must-watch titles of the season.

Will you be checking out Uncoupled on July 29 on Netflix?