What’s next for David V. Sinopoli, suspect in Lindy Sue Biechler case?

The next phase in Lancaster County’s oldest cold case won’t begin until September.

David V. Sinopoli, 68, of East Hempfield Township, was arrested last week in the 1975 killing of Lindy Sue Biechler. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 — almost two months after the original July 25 date, which was pushed back.

A preliminary hearing is meant to determine whether a case needs to move on to a trial.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth appointed Stephen Grosh to represent Sinopoli, who is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. He’s charged with one count of criminal homicide.

Biechler was 19 when she was stabbed 19 times in her Spring Manor Apartment on Kloss Drive while she was putting away groceries.

Investigators were able to zero in on Sinopoli 46 years later through advances in DNA technology called genetic genealogy. Genealogist CeCe Moore of Reston, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs, used DNA collected at the crime scene to trace family trees and immigration records that led to Sinopoli. Moore discovered through newspaper archives that he lived in the same apartment unit at the time as Biechler.

Many people who knew Sinopoli throughout his life have expressed disbelief at the news.

John Yurchak, CEO of Yurchak Printing where Sinopoli worked for 17 years before retiring in 2017, said employees who knew Sinopoli were shocked.

“Normally, when there’s a breaking case, you’d never think that anyone you knew is the one who’s being charged with this (kind of) crime,” he said.

At work, Yurchak described Sinopoli as a “model employee” who was friends with everyone. He said since the company is small, Sinopoli was like a “part of the family.”