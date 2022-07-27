Where was Jamie Dutton from Yellowstone born?

Jamie was born in Bozeman, as James Michael Randall, according to his birth certificate.

He was the son of Garrett (Will Patton) and Phyllis Randall, but his father spent Jamie’s childhood in prison.

He admitted to killing his wife, who was a drug addict, with the intention of giving his son a better life in the care of others.

Jamie was then adopted by Evelyn (Gretchen Mol) and John, where he came to live on the ranch.

He may not have been close to all of his siblings, but he does have a special bond with some of them.