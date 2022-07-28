15 Things You Might Not Know About Jordan Peele’s “Nope”



Universal Pictures / Everett Collection



When the first poster was released, featuring a string of flags dangling from a cloud and the title in all caps, some people thought “NOPE” might be an acronym for “Not of Planet Earth.”

Jordan Peele revealed the true meaning behind the name at CinemaCon earlier this year:

“The title speaks to the idea of the audience reacting to what they’re thinking and feeling in the theater. When you tell people it’s a scary movie a lot of time they say ‘NOPE.’ So I want to acknowledge those people with the title and bring them in. This is about the person who thinks they don’t love the horror movie. To show them that maybe they do.”