Anura commits to annual title sponsorship of PACE programming

BROWNSBURG, IN, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — It’s the perfect match for the customer engagement industry. The Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE) has long advocated for protecting the rights of businesses and consumers in order to provide the best customer engagement experience. Anura shares the same motivation, protecting companies from wasting billions of marketing dollars on ad-fraud, while also protecting the consumers who are being targeted and used in those schemes.

Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura along with his wife and partner, Beth, were impressed with the way PACE’s initiatives mirrored their own. “As soon as the opportunity presented itself, I knew our mutual interests could benefit everyone in the industry. It is a perfect match for our team to sponsor PACE’s member initiatives, education, and advocacy work.”

Joe Laskowski, SVP of Member Services at PACE, reflected on how Anura is considered a white knight by protecting businesses and customers, “Here’s an organization trying to clean things up and do business the right way. PACE is grateful for their support in our efforts to promote effective and compliant best practices for customer engagement.”

As a result of this partnership, Anura is the title sponsor for various PACE events being hosted in 2022 and 2023. This October, Anura will take the stage as the main presenter of ACX, PACE’s annual convention and expo, being hosted in Nashville, Tennessee. As year-round title sponsor, Anura will have the opportunity to engage with PACE members in various ways, including several new regional PACE events, slotted for 2023. PACE members will also be invited to attend Anura webinars throughout the year. “Having Anura as our title sponsor is a win-win,” states Rob Seaver, executive director of PACE. “This strategic partnership perfectly aligns with their core vision and values to advocate, protect, and educate companies and their consumers.” Working together strengthens both PACE and Anura’s abilities to identify and guide the industry in offering the best experience for customers and the businesses that serve them.

About Anura

Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately identifying bots, malware, and human fraud. Their solution helps clients find and mitigate some of the most complex types of fraud giving them increased campaign performance, enhanced ROI, and peace of mind from their online marketing campaigns.

Anura works with clients that care about reducing fraud: affiliate marketers, direct advertisers, advertising agencies, ad networks, lead generation companies, call companies, ecommerce companies, and more.

The PACE Mission

As a community, PACE advocates for and promotes best practices, emerging technology, and thought leadership to and by its customer experience professional members to stimulate exceptional customer service, business growth, and personal development.

PACE provides value to members by providing:

– A unified voice in advocating on behalf of the customer experience industry

– Programs for sharing industry best practices and advancing professional education

– Meaningful and productive networking opportunities and events

– Compliance education and accreditation

