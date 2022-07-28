Biden-Xi SHOWDOWN: US holds emergency call with China as tensions explode over Taiwan





White House officials said the call at 1.30pm UK time between the two leaders will have a broad agenda. It comes amid escalating tensions over Taiwan, which sees itself as an independent country while Beijing sees it as a breakaway province and has vowed to reunite with the mainland by force if necessary.

It also comes amid speculation of a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a show of support, which China views as a major provocation. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said of the call: “This is about keeping the lines of communication open with the president of China, one of the most consequential bilateral relationships that we have, not just in that region, but around the world, because it touches so much.” A source said the Biden administration believes leader-to-leader engagement is the best way to calm tensions over Taiwan. Experts have suggested the Chinese President has an interest in avoiding a clash with the US as he seeks an unprecedented third term in office at a congress of China’s ruling Communist Party, which is expected in October or November.

A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry declined to confirm that the call would take place or give further details when asked about it during a briefing in Beijing on Thursday. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “The Chinese and US heads of state maintain communication using various means. “China will announce information about this in a timely manner.” It comes as the White House has reiterated that its “one-China” policy, which recognises only one Chinese government in Beijing, has not changed despite speculation about Ms Pelosi’s trip which she has yet to confirm.

But some analysts have warned the visit to Taiwan by Ms Pelosi could see tensions erupt. Bonnie Glaser, a China expert at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, said: “The relationship is in such a toxic state. “Mutual distrust is really at an all-time high. “I think people don’t realise how dangerous this particular moment is.”

Ms Glaser added that Mr Biden and Mr Xi need to focus their call on de-escalation. Martin Chorzempa, a senior research fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said playing up the Taiwan issue could serve Mr Xi as a domestic distraction from China’s slowing economy. But he added that “any reaction strong enough to trigger US sanctions would create massive damage to China and the world economy”.

It comes after Mr Biden appeared to harden Washington’s policy of “strategic ambiguity” over Taiwan in May. Asked whether the US would defend Taiwan militarily in the event of an attack by China, the US President replied: “Yes.” He added: “The idea that, that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is just not, is just not appropriate. “It will dislocate the entire region and be another action similar to what happened in Ukraine.”