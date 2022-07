Call Of Duty Challengers Finals 2022 – Teams, Schedule & Results

The Call of Duty League 2022 Championship is just around this corner but this also means that the Call of Duty Challengers Finals is happening too. So to help shed some light on the Challengers scene, I’m going to let you all know of the teams participating, dates, schedule, bracket and where to watch.

TEAMS

Ultra Academy NA – North America Ultra Academy EU – Europe Team WaR – Europe Iron Blood Gaming – North America Team Xposed – North America AYM Esports – Europe D1 Gaming – Latin America PointBlank – Asia-Pacific

DATE & SCHEDULE

Date: 5–6 August / 6–7 August (GMT+8)

Venue: Galen Center, 3400 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States

Prize Pool: US$250,000

SCHEDULE

NOTE: ALL TIMES ARE IN SINGAPORE TIME (GMT+8)

DAY 1 – 6 August

1:30 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quarterfinal)

1:30 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quarterfinal)

3:00 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quarterfinal)

3:00 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Quarterfinal)

4:30 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Round 1)

4:30 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Round 1)

6:00 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal)

7:30 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Semifinal)

9:00 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Quarterfinal)

9:30 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Quarterfinal)

DAY 2 – 7 August

1:00 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Semifinal)

2:30 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Upper Bracket Final)

4:00 AM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Lower Bracket Final)

5:30 PM – TBD [0] vs. [0] TBD (Grand Final)

BRACKET

WHERE TO WATCH?

Stream: YouTube

