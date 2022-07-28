Canton Symphony Orchestra to play ABBA at ‘Dancing Queen’ pops show

Categories
CANTON – Canton Symphony Orchestra’s 85th season will feature an ABBA-themed pops concert on Sept. 15.

Like last season’s Beatles pops concert, the show featuring the music of the Swedish pop group will be presented by the London-based Jeans n’ Classics.

ABBA’s most popular songs include “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Knowing Me, Knowing You.”

ABBA was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

Single tickets for “Dancing Queen: The Music of ABBA” and other concerts go on sale Aug. 15. Ticket packages, known as subscriptions, already are on sale.

The concert will be at Umstattd Hall, 2331 17th St. NW in Canton, at the Zimmermann Symphony Center.

Jeans n’ Classics has partnered with the Canton symphony previously for pops concerts showcasing the music of Michael Jackson, Billy Joel and Elton John, and other iconic artists. The group performs as a rock band and features musicians and vocalists from London, Toronto and Chicago.

To purchase tickets, go to www.cantonsymphony.org, call 330-452-2094 or email boxoffice@cantonsymphony.org.

The Vindys perform with orchestra on March 15

Canton Symphony officials say the new season has several distinctions. 

The number of MasterWorks concerts has increased to seven. The Canton Symphony Chorus will be featured at the final concert of the season. The Vindys, a popular Northeast Ohio-based rock band, will perform March 15 with the orchestra in a pops show.

Tickets are $25, $35 and $55 for pops concerts, including the Holiday Pops show on Dec. 11 and “The Amazing ’80s” on Feb. 4.

