Check your Gmail inbox now! Google is changing everyone’s email account





Gmail users across the planet will soon find their inboxes look very different. Google has just revealed a big upgrade to its hugely popular email service that brings a fresh look and new features to every single account.

The US technology giant says that the rollout, which starts today July 28, will offer users a far cleaner and more streamlined experience when sending their next emails or gossiping on Google’s Chat function. The changes will allow users to tweak the design so things can be customised based on what works best for them. Using the Quick Settings function, Gmail fans will be able to select apps they’d like to toggle between on the left side of the inbox window. That means there’s the option to add or remove services such as Gmail, Chat, Spaces and Meet. With things moved and made cleaner on the sidebar, it should make all of these apps far more accessible and easier to find.

Google is also upgrading its Labels feature with users a separate section for system labels (like Starred, Snoozed and Important) and custom labels they can make themselves. Finally, people who like to chat via Gmail will now see conversation bubbles with snippets of incoming messages, along with options to quick reply instead of opening the full message. It’s not just about the way things look with Google also promising things behind the scenes are getting more powerful. The Mountain View firm says it is making it easier to find the message users are looking for by bringing search chips to every inbox and improved search results that suggest the best match for a query. More features are also being promised over the coming months with Google boasting that it plans to improve the experience for tablet users, and add better emojis.

Speaking in a post on its blog Gmail Product Manager, Neena Kamath, said: “Gmail has changed a lot over the past 18 years, and since the beginning, we’ve aspired to help billions of people around the world stay connected and get things done. Our latest changes bring helpful updates to every Gmail user, including the best of Google Workspace, combined with a fresh new look based on Google’s Material Design 3.” There’s no official word on when everyone will be upgraded to the new Gmail but expect your inbox to change in the coming weeks.