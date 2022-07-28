‘Developed so quickly’ Warning as girl, four, may be blind after accident on way to school





Coral was on her scooter when she crashed, causing the handlebars to jab into her left eye. The incident happened on June 23 as she scooted alongside mum Amanda Allan, 39. Amanda said her daughter’s injuries did not seem too severe at first as there was no blood and she did not appear to be in any pain.

But Coral’s eye looked swollen, leaving Amanda with no choice but to take her home and see how her injuries developed. As the day went on, Coral started complaining that something was stuck in her eye and her vision had become blurry. The next morning, the tot claimed she couldn’t see out of it at all, and Amanda and dad Ryan, 29, rushed her to her local opticians. There, she was told Coral’s injury was extremely serious and to drive straight to hospital to see a specialist.

Amanda, a hairdresser, said: “The situation has developed so quickly, from the accident to where we are now. “When Coral fell she seemed a bit shaken and her eye looked slightly sore but she reassured me she wasn’t in any pain. “Throughout the day I kept asking her if she could see okay and at first she said she could. “It wasn’t until later her vision started to blur, and in the morning when she woke up, she couldn’t see at all. READ MORE: Product shortage fears as UK’s largest container port

Coral’s vision is still impaired and she will need another operation in the next few weeks. Mum Amanda said: “The eye specialists operated on Coral and now she is wearing a huge glass contact lens to protect the stitches.They’ve told us they’re going to do the best they can to get her vision fully back, but she’ll likely need several operations in the future. And, it’s unlikely that we’ll see the results of her recent operations for six to eight months because her wounds need time to heal. “We’re still trying to get our heads round how this has happened. We haven’t slept for a week worrying about the long lasting effects this could have on our daughter.” Doctors have warned that Coral could be left blind in one eye for the rest of her life following the incident. Amanda is keen to raise awareness of the risks every day activities can pose and to promote the wider use of eye protection amongst children. “This situation has made us see the dangers that surround our children on a daily basis,” she said. “We want to raise awareness for this kind of incident so other parents don’t have to suffer what we’re now going through. We have learnt our lesson, and in the future my kids will be wearing goggles when doing activities which pose a risk to their optic health. I’m praying Coral will turn a corner soon and that this accident won’t hang over her for the rest of her life – but we’ll just have to wait and see.”