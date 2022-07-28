Diabetes: The blue juice shown to lower blood sugar levels by more than 30% – ‘excellent’

The results need to be repeated in human studies before recommendations can be made but there are reasons to be optimistic.

The study, “Effect of Blueberry Consumption on Cardiometabolic Health Parameters in Men with Type 2 Diabetes: An 8-Week, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial”, found that intake of the equivalent of one cup of fresh blueberries (given as 22 g freeze-dried blueberries) resulted in clinically significant improvements in measurable indicators of type 2 diabetes.

These indicators represent ways to measure blood sugar control in those living with diabetes.