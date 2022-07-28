Elvis Presley confessed his worst flaw to his ex Linda Thompson: ‘I’ll say this only once’





Elvis Presley was an incredibly handsome and amazingly talented singer, actor and all-round entertainer, but just like the rest of us, he wasn’t perfect. Despite being the world’s best-selling solo artist of all time, he tragically ended up bloated, addicted to prescription drugs and died of a heart attack on the toilet at just 42.

From 1972-6, Elvis’ live-in girlfriend at Graceland was Miss Tennessee model Linda Thompson. During their intimate relationship, she experienced both sides of The King, as shared in a 50th anniversary tribute to their relationship. She wrote on Instagram: “It’s astonishing how quickly time/life moves forward! 50 years ago today July 6, 1972, I met, & fell in love at first sight with Elvis Presley. My life was changed irrevocably. The memories of the years I lived & traveled with him, the valuable lessons I learned, and my capacity to love honestly and unconditionally have followed & served me throughout my life. Elvis’s legacy endures today because of his phenomenally loyal fan base…not because of crass commercialization or those who profitably capitalize on his name and likeness.”

Linda admitted: “Elvis lives on in the hearts of those who recognize that he was a true original…a spectacularly flawed and fabulous human being. There are so few of us left on this earth who intimately knew and loved the essence of his heart & soul… The human entity… Not the name in lights on the marquee. Elvis was a uniquely complicated, dichotomous man in all of his simplicity…a man who set the world on fire with his music, his generosity, his charisma, his passion, his sensuality, his humor, his loyalty, his sensitivity, his humility, his vulnerabilities and his strengths…the devotion of his love…That’s how he would want to be remembered.” She has also shared that The King told her what was his worst flaw, something he said he wouldn’t repeat again. READ MORE: Elvis’ emotional response upstairs at Graceland after Linda break up

Sharing one of her quotes from elvis_and_linda_gram on her Instagram stories, Linda said: “I asked him one time, when we were sitting and having a philosophical talk, ‘What do you think is your worst flaw?’ And Elvis thought for a minute and he said, ‘Well, I’m probably only gonna say this once, but I think I’m a little bit self-destructive.’” Following the release of the Elvis movie, in which she appears via archive footage for just a split second, Elvis’ old flame has claimed that she saved the music icon’s life on a number of occasions.

Linda broke up amicably with Elvis around Christmas 1976 as she wanted to have a more normal life out of the celebrity spotlight. He went on to date Ginger Alden, who found him dead, in his final eight months. Linda added: “We stayed in touch and loved each other until the day he died – even though we had broken up and I had moved out of Graceland only eight months before. So any inclusion or exclusion in any movie ever made can never erase the important role I played in his life and he in mine. But every true fan already knows that. Thank you all for your loyalty.”