Everything We Know About Yellowstone Season 5 So Far

Paramount is doing a great job of making fans wait for the new trailer for Yellowstone Season 5. It’s been quiet on the home front with not so much as a teaser dropping yet. However, the series’ Instagram account has been posting breadcrumbs for followers by way of a few seconds-long clips to give a taste of what’s to come in the upcoming season.

Season 4 ended on a much quieter note than Season 3’s bloody, explosive cliffhanger. Beth (Kelly Reilly), who we all know is the real brains behind every operation on the Yellowstone ranch, had manipulated her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton). It turned out Garrett was the one who ordered the attempted hits on John (Kevin Costner), Beth, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) back in Season 3, so in Beth’s eyes, he totally deserved it. Beth also made sure to have evidence of the deed, so now she’s got Jamie, candidate for Governor, right under her thumb. She also just got impromptu married to Rip (Cole Hauser) and watched her father’s new confusing vegan friend (Piper Perabo) head off to jail, so basically, it’s Beth’s world and everyone’s just living in it, for now.

Complicating Beth’s quest for world/Montana domination is the fact that Kayce’s just been on a heck of a spiritual journey that showed him a vision of two paths. At least one of those paths, as he told Monica (Kelsey Asbille) later, would result in “the end of us.” Whatever that means, it can’t be good, and it makes the long wait for Season 5 even tougher.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about what to expect.

Cast

There are some familiar and new faces heading to the ranch in Season 5. Josh Lucas will return as young John Dutton for the first time since Season 3 and it seems like we’ll be doing a lot of flashbacks because he’ll be joined by Kylie Rogers as young Beth and Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip. Jacki Weaver also returns as Caroline Warner with Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz being promoted to series regulars as Mo and Governor Lynelle Perry, respectively.

There are four new characters coming to Yellowstone as well. Kai Caster will play a young cowboy named Rowdy. Lainey Wilson is playing a musician named Abby. Lilli Kai will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons (we feel bad for her already), and 1883‘s Dawn Olivieri joins the cast as Sarah Atwood, a Montana newcomer and “corporate shark,” according to the official character description.

Have no fear, the whole regular cast will return. That includes Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth, Luke Grimes as Kayce, Wes Bentley as Jamie, Cole Hauser as Rip, Kelsey Asbille as Monica, Brecken Merrill as Tate, Finn Little as Carter, and Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater. The whole bunkhouse will also be back, including Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, and Jen Landon as Teeter, who has been promoted to series regular.

Kathryn Kelly, who plays Jimmy’s fiancee Emily, has also been promoted to series regular and will return along with Jefferson White as Jimmy. That means that despite having chosen the Four Sixes over Yellowstone, the reformed trouble magnet will be sticking around somehow.

Release Date

Yellowstone will return to Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13, just in time for the holidays.

Release Schedule

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes, divided up into two chunks of seven episodes. It’s the biggest season so far, but it’s not yet clear how long that break in the middle will be.

Prequels and Spinoffs

Yellowstone is no longer alone in the world of Taylor Sheridan shows about ranchers, and will likely never be again. One prequel miniseries, 1883, has already aired on Paramount+, and revealed the story of the Dutton family arriving in Montana. They were originally headed to Oregon, until the brave and adventurous teenager Elsa (Isabel May), older sister of John Dutton’s grandfather John Sr., was shot with a dirty arrow. Her father James (Tim McGraw) found her a beautiful valley in Montana in which to die, so that’s where the Dutton family settled. An 1883 spinoff called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will star David Oyelowo as Reeves, the legendary first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. He was a former slave who arrested over 3,000 criminals without apparently ever being injured.

In December, 1883 will be followed up by 1923, a drama about the next generation of Duttons tending to their ranch during the after WWI and at the start of prohibition. That show will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and while their character names have not been confirmed, it’s theorized that Ford will be playing an older James Dutton, with Mirren playing an older Margaret.

Sheridan is also writing a Yellowstone spinoff called 6666, which takes place at the real historic Four Sixes ranch in Texas (which Sheridan now owns) and tells the story of how the ranch has continued to operate the same today as it did centuries ago. That spinoff will air on Paramount Network, along with the original show.

Yellowstone seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock. Season 5 will air on the Paramount Network.