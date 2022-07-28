Fire Of Love: A documentary following the death of a curious French Geochemist

Their deaths in 1991 hangover this fascinating documentary about the daring duo who transformed our knowledge of nature’s most destructive forces.

Using dramatic footage shot by Maurice over decades of expeditions, director Sara Dosa offers spectacular close-up views of exploding rocks and rivers of bubbling lava.

This is a love story about a couple consumed by the fieriest of passions.

Born in war-torn Alsace, they were outsiders who, disappointed by humanity, found solace in elemental forces.

They eschewed academia for daredevil self-funded fieldwork, revolutionising our understanding of tectonic plates and developing early-warning systems for erupting volcanoes.