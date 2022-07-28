For Honor’s Medjay Hero Arrives July 28 – Xbox Wire

For Honor’s newest Hero, the Medjay, will arrive in Heathmoor July 28 on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Neferkha is an Outlander, the last descendant of Pharaohs, who has traveled to Heathmoor to remove the powers of the Scarab Bracelet relic stolen by the Viking Jarl Bolthorn at the beginning of Year 6 Season 2.

Bolthorn intended to use the relic’s magic to gain endless food and drink for his people, but instead, he brought home a curse that spread across Heathmoor; fortunately, the Medjay has the skills and knowledge to end it. As a Medjay, Neferkha is a resourceful fighter, equipped with a wide-reaching Fan Axe and a Dual-Wielding Axe, making him useful in group battles and one-on-one combat. The Medjay is the second Outlander to join For Honor’s roster, as well as the first Egyptian Hero in the game.

Starting July 28, players can purchase the Medjay in a package that also includes an exclusive ornament, an Elite outfit, seven days of Champion Status, and three scavenger crates. Alternatively, players can unlock the Medjay starting August 11 for 15,000 Steel. For Honor is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and is available on Game Pass.

Bolthorn unleashed a curse on Heathmoor, and with Neferkha, you’ll have the skills to stop it – and to dominate the battlefield in new ways.

