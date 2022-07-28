Genotyping Market Research Report: Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand

Genotyping market report offers an extensive quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Genotyping is the process of studying DNA sequence to determine genetic constitution in the genotypes of living organisms, such as humans, plants, animals, and microorganisms. Human genotyping helps in determining fatherhood or motherhood. Genotyping of micro-organisms, including viruses and bacteria, helps in prevention of spreading of pathogens by tracking down the origin of outbreak. Traditionally, genotyping was partial due to technological limitations, which means doctors and scientists were able to determine only small fraction of genotype. But, technological advancements in recent years present new avenues in the genotyping process by providing whole-genome genotyping.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key manufacturers profiled in the report are Affymetrix Inc., Illumina Inc., Sequenom Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Beckman Coulter, Roche, GE Healthcare, and Fluidigm Corporation. Various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches are implemented by these manufacturers to gain presence in the market.

The factors that drive the growth of the world genotyping market are decreasing prices of DNA sequencing, increasing incidence of genetic diseases, growing importance of SNP genotyping in drug development, awareness on personalized medicine, and increasing demand for genotyping of animal & plant livestock. However, ambiguity in the reimbursement for these products and a lack of trained professional are factors that restrain the growth of this market. Increasing application areas of genotyping and increasing investments by key manufacturers create opportunities in the market.

The world genotyping market is segmented based on products & services, technology, applications, end users, and geography. The market is further segmented based on products & services into reagents & kits, genotyping services, instruments (sequencer & amplifiers and analyzers), and bioinformatics software. The market is further segmented on the basis of technology into microarrays, capillary electrophoresis (AFLP, RFLP, and SSCP), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) (real-time and digital), sequencing (Next-Generation Sequencing, pyrosequencing, and sanger sequencing), MALDI-TOF, allele specific oligonucleotide (ASO) probes, and others.

The world genotyping market is further categorized based on applications into pharmacogenomics, animal genetics, diagnostic research, agricultural biotechnology, and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented based on end users into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, diagnostic & research laboratories, and academic institutes.

The genotyping market is further categorized based on geography into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market is further classified into Canada and U.S. The Asia-Pacific market is further segmented into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia (RoA). The European region is further divided into France, Italy, Spain, Germany, U.K., and Rest of the Europe (RoE). The Rest of the World includes Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the world genotyping market.

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of current and future market status of the world genotyping market.

• This report offers an extensive quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015-2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key manufacturers within the world genotyping market are profiled in the report and their strategies have been studied thoroughly.

• The competitive landscape analysis in report helps in understanding the competitive environment across geographies.

• Geographically, the world genotyping market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

• An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the world genotyping market helps in understanding the behaviour of the market.

