‘Good news!’ Big National Insurance change will save millions of people £330 a year

“The employee rate of National Insurance also increased in April from 12 percent to 13.25 percent to help the NHS recover from the pandemic and in future to fund the Government’s share of social care.”

However, the pension expert broke down how the changes will be good for the majority of Britons, including those who are hoping to get the full state pension.

He added: “There’s some good news as the lower threshold of earnings on which employees pay National Insurance is increasing which for most will mean a boost in take-home pay of around £30 per month.