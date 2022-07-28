Call of Duty Warzone has a new logo for Project Aurora, though it didn’t take long before Gundam fans realized it came from their favorite anime.

Activision recently updated the Call of Duty blog with a new logo for Project Aurora, the effort to bring Call of Duty Warzone to mobile devices.

However, Gundam fans were quick to point out that the logo was just straight-up the emblem used by Amuro Ray in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack.

Many unfairly took their frustration out on the news account that tweeted the logo, mistakenly thinking it was an official Activision Twitter profile.

As of this writing, the tweet featuring the Call of Duty Warzone logo has over 500 quote retweets, many of them just being GIFs of the Nu Gundam from Char’s Counterattack.

Considering the logo wasn’t even part of any big announcement, it’s no surprise Activision hasn’t said anything about the fan backlash.

In all fairness, its not a total 1:1 copy- the most pedantic fan would notice that the bottom line of the logo is thicker in the Gundam version compared to the Call of Duty counterpart.

“Did they really think the Gundam community wouldn’t notice?” writes Twitter user Powered GM.

“Your souls are weighed down by plagiarism:, writes Twitter user Jace, referencing the iconic line from the same movie.

Meanwhile, some fans have jokingly joined in, suggesting new “totally original” logos for Project Aurora to adopt instead