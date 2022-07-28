Harborough homeowners can get vital home efficiency improvements to help cut soaring energy costs

As part of the new Green Living Leicestershire scheme, eligible residents will benefit from fully-funded home improvements.

They will cut soaring energy costs as well as making households warmer and greener.

A new partnership between Leicestershire County Council and local councils – including Harborough District Council – will bankroll measures which will help people go green, slash costs and tackle climate change.

They will include loft and wall insulation, solar panels, heat pumps and new efficient windows and doors.

Leicestershire has just been hit by a record-breaking heatwave.

But residents are already being encouraged to think about getting their homes ready for the winter.

The Energy Saving Trust estimates that solar panels can save households an average of £280 per year, as well as saving up to 1.6 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

Green Living Leicestershire is funded by £3.6 million provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and administered through Midlands Net Zero Hub.

Cllr Louise Richardson, cabinet member for public health, said: “With energy bills soaring, not only will this scheme help residents with the cost of living, but it will also help Leicestershire become a net zero county by 2045 by cutting carbon emissions.

“I would urge any household who thinks they might be eligible to visit the website and find out more about these essential and sustainable home improvements.”

The new initiative aims to improve the energy efficiency of owner-occupier households most in need of support, reduce energy bills and tackle climate change.

The eligibility criteria includes households with an income of £30,000 or less per year or are getting means-tested benefits and an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D, E, F or G.

It will prioritise supporting low-income households heated by mains gas, those off the gas grid and those at high risk of fuel poverty.

You can also call project delivery partner YES Energy Solutions on 03309 126199.