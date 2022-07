Bergamot also contains flavonoids, such as neohesperidin and naringin, which “can bind with an enzyme called HMG-CoA reductase”, according to Medical News Today.

The health site explained: “This enzyme is involved in the production of cholesterol.

“Binding to it can interrupt cholesterol production and may reduce cholesterol levels.

“This process is similar to the function of statins, a medication that aims to lower LDL.”