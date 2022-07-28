Want to know how to unlock the Warzone Vargo-S? This is the latest assault rifle to join the battle royale game in the Season 4 Reloaded update, alongside the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and T-1000 (Robert Patrick) Terminator models. The store-exclusive bundles arrive alongside the Titanium Trials, a set of in-game challenges for the FPS game that rewards players with Terminator-themed prizes like the ‘Liquid Metal’ weapon camo.

We already know that the Warzone Vargo-S loadout excels at medium to long-range engagements, according to the latest Call of Duty blog. It appears the Vargo-S sacrifices firepower for accuracy and fire rate, making this a deadly option when paired alongside the best SMGs in Warzone.

How to unlock the Vargo-S in Warzone or Vanguard

You can unlock the Vargo S by completing the following in-game challenge in Warzone or Call of Duty Vanguard: get 15 close-range kills. This challenge can be completed using any weapon – pick a small map like Shipment and you should be able to unlock the Vargo-S in a single match.

If you have a copy of Vanguard, we highly recommend attempting the challenge in one of the multiplayer modes because while you can unlock new weapons in Warzone, the requirements tend to be harder which makes the process longer. Alternatively, the Vargo-S is going to be made available as a store bundle later this season. This bundle isn’t available when the weapon launches, so you need to complete the in-game challenge if you want it right away.

That’s all you need to unlock the Vargo-S in Warzone. If you’re wondering what’s next for Warzone, you should read our Call of Duty Warzone 2 release date guide to hear about the latest information. Don’t forget to keep up with the Warzone meta by checking out our best Warzone loadouts list to see which weapons are dominating right now.