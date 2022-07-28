IDENTI launches award-winning ‘Snap & Go’ for OR item capture tool at AHRMM22

Snap & Go – the quick way to capture 100% usage at POU IDENTI’s ‘first-of-its-kind’, wireless , weight-based PAR bin IDENTI Medical Data Sensing LOGO

IDENTI announced the launch of its patent-protected Snap & Go image recognition technology, which captures and bills medical implants used during surgery.

Snap & Go optimizes inventory supply chains by capturing all information required for operational and clinical purposes.” — Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI Medical

BETHPAGE, NY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — The new ‘must have’ tool for OR and Procedure Rooms is being launched at AHRMM22 on 7- 10 August 2022. IDENTI Medical will be at Booth 44 at AHRMM – don’t miss out on a live demo to see how Snap & Go captures full item data in just 3 seconds.

Prestigious Innovation Award

Snap & Go was awarded the 2022 New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan, who commended IDENTI Medical for successfully creating a unique, next-generation turnkey solution to overcome inventory management challenges in ORs.

“We empower hospitals with machine learning and artificial intelligence to enhance financial and operational decisions,” says Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI. “Snap & Go optimizes inventory supply chains by capturing all information required for operational and clinical purposes.”

Snap & Go is simple to use during surgery – nurses take a quick image of product packaging and that’s it, Snap & Go does the rest. Using AI technology and machine learning, as well as a global SKU database, Snap & Go documents full medical device and implant usage – including small consumables logged on hand-written count sheets. All items and charges are digitally recorded then shared with hospital ERP and EHR systems.

An end to lost revenue

The benefit is clear: 100% POU item capture closes the supply chain loop and enables the maintenance of a balanced inventory. But more than that, accurate usage data results in complete billing and full reimbursement.

Autonomous Weight-Based PAR Bins

IDENTI’s ‘first-of-its-kind’, autonomous, weight-based PAR bin is also launching at AHRMM. We’ve got samples on display, so come and see the next generation of PAR bin: weight-based, portable and self-replenishing.

IDENTI Medical Solutions is a leading technology company that combines AI management software with easy-to-use tools, that provide a central resource for hospitals and suppliers to more effectively manage high-value inventory in surgical rooms.

Snap and Go by IDENTI Medical