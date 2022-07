Shea, Syd, and their three children — Wren (9), Ivy (6), and Margot (1) — live in Utah, where the Dream Home Makeover hosts went to college. In Season 1, viewers saw the couple renovate their own home in Salt Lake City.

While many of the renovations on the series take place in the state they call home, plenty of the transformations seen on the show take place in California, where they lived until they sold their belongings and moved to the Mountain West to start Studio McGee.