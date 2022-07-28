James Bond 60th anniversary: Royal Albert Hall concerts and BFI IMAX screenings announced





It’s been 60 years since Sir Sean Connery first played James Bond in Dr No, kicking off over half a century of 007 movies. Today the Royal Albert Hall announced a number of special events to celebrate the milestone, with the first being a charity concert on October 4, the day before Global James Bond Day and the exact 60th anniversary date that 1962 movie first hit the big screen.

The Sound of 007 concert event will be headlined by Dame Shirley Bassey, the singer of three Bond themes in Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Moonraker. Five-time Bond composer David Arnold will curate the show produced by EON Productions, which will include 007 soundtrack artists like Garbage and Celeste, while more artists are to be announced at a further date. They’ll be putting their own interpretations on classic Bond themes backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson said: “Music has always played a vital role in the success of the 007 series. Over the sixty-year history, we have been blessed with the extraordinary talents of legendary composers and artists who have created the most powerful and moving musical contributions to our twenty-five films. The Sound of 007 in Concert on October 4th will celebrate their tremendous achievements.”

Alongside The Sound of 007, the Royal Albert Hall will be hosting full in-concert screenings of three Daniel Craig Bond movies in Casino Royale, Skyfall and the premiere of Spectre in this format. This is particularly special given that the last three of the franchise’s films, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die all had their world premieres at the iconic London venue. Casino Royale in Concert will take place on Thursday November 17 at 7:30pm and Skyfall in Concert on Friday November 18 at 7:30pm. While Spectre in Concert will have three performances on Saturday November 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm, plus Sunday November 20 at 1:30pm. Tickets for The Sound of 007 in Concert will be available at 10am on Monday August 1 from here. The pre-sale for the venue’s Friends and Patrons is from 10am tomorrow (Friday). Aside from the Royal Albert Hall, the BFI has announced a ton of special Bond screenings. READ MORE: Next James Bond: Rising star with genuine chance of replacing Craig

The James Bond at 60 Weekend will take place at BFI Southbank and BFI IMAX in London from September 30-October 2. The celebration will kick off on Friday September 30 with a Q&A of Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson in conversation on 60 years of James Bond, followed by a 60th anniversary screening of Dr No that same evening. On Saturday October 1 there will be a 45th anniversary screening of Roger Moore’s The Spy Who Loved, plus a Q&A of James Bond Behind the Scenes: Stunts and SFX. There will also be a preview screening of the 60th anniversary documentary The Sound of 007, exploring the music of Bond, featuring a Q&A with director Matt Whitecross, lyricist Don Black and composer David Arnold. The day will conclude with a 35th anniversary of Timothy Dalton’s first Bond movie, The Living Daylights. DON’T MISS

Finishing off the epic weekend on Sunday October 2, which will include some of the most famous 007 vehicles on display outside the BFI Southbank, will be a BFI IMAX triple bill of Daniel Craig’s last three 007 movies. This will kick off with a 10th anniversary screening of Skyfall, followed by Spectre and No Time To Die. Tickets for screenings in September are on sale to BFI Patrons and Champions on 1 August, BFI Members on 2 August and to the general public on 4 August from here. For BFI IMAX tickets click here.