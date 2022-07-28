James Patrick Mullins August 13 1944 July 21 2022, death notice, Canada

James Patrick Mullins

August 13, 1944 – July 21, 2022

Mullins, James Patrick The family of Jim Mullins of St. Peter’s, Cape Breton, are sad to announce his passing on July 21, 2022 at 77 years of age.

Jim was born on August 13, 1944 to the late Doris (Harris) and Frank Mullins, Halifax. Jim is survived by his wife Lynn (Wambolt), brother Jerry (Judy) and family, British Columbia, sister-in-law, Louise and Family, Halifax, stepson Duane Horwill, Rockdale, step granddaughters Cassandra and Vanessa. He was predeceased by his parents, brother John, father and mother-in-law Todd and Abbie Wambolt, special Aunt Hud and stepdaughter in law Lisa Horwill.

Jim joined the Navy in early 1960’s. Later he drove taxi in Halifax for many years and was employed with Pinkertons security. Jim and Lynn moved to Cape Breton where he ran a service station and a print shop. Jim drove a school bus for the Strait Regional Center for Education for 30 years. Jim volunteered for 38 years for the Local and Provincial Air Cadets. He recently received a Presidential Citation from the Cadet League of Canada for his services. He was also a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion and had received the Meritorious Service Medal. Jim was a member of C.U.P.E and served on the local executive. He was on the committee to lobby for the N.S Provincial Veteran License Plates.

Jim had a keen interest in computers and graphic designing. He also enjoyed genealogy. Many thanks to the VON workers and continuing care nurses who gave Jim excellent care at home. Also thank you to the staff of the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and the Strait Richmond Hospital for their excellent care. Also thank you to Dr. Collins, Dr. Hanspal, Dr DeRoche, Dr. Cooper and nurse Kayla for the care and compassion shown to Jim and family.

No visitation, Family burial at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Peter’s Parish Cemetery Fund, St. Peter’s, NS B0E 3B0 or to the Air Cadet League of Canada.

greens funeral home

Death notice for the town of: Port-Hawkesbury, Province: Nova Scotia

