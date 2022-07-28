Jannik Sinner shocking revelations on his private life: “Never did this”

Jannik Sinner again remarked in a recent interview about the differences between him and any 20-year-old, especially off the tennis court, telling a little about what he likes to do in the little free time available. The South Tyrolean is currently one of the best Italian talents, with a lot of potential and qualities to exploit and improve in the immediate future to get away with important satisfactions in the ATP Tour.

The boy from San Candido, at the age of 20, has already reached the top ten, currently pushing up to ninth position, and he was able to conquer the quarter-finals in three different Grand Slam tournaments, only the US Open are missing.

After a further physical problem with his ankle, for which he has decided to postpone his return for a week, the Italian player is ready to take the field on the red clay of Umag to also seek his first ATP title of the 2022 season.

Curiosities about Jannik Sinner

Sinner opened up about private life and revealed other very interesting details. The Italian first remarked why he started playing tennis: “In skiing you are out with a mistake. In soccer, one player alone cannot make a difference.

In this sport, on the other hand, you are alone against each other: it is a mental battle, like in chess. You have to get inside the opponent’s head. This is the real purpose of tennis. In fact, the best tennis players are those who win even by playing badly.”

Then some curiosities: “Without the support of the family all this would have been impossible. They taught me to be a normal and quiet guy, off the pitch I don’t do anything. I like go karting, have a barbecue and hang out with friends.

Pub and disco? No, I’ve never been there. I’m not really the type. The family taught me to be a good person first and then a great professional. I started reading a lot this year: sports books like stories by Ibrahimovic, Lindsey Vonn and now I have switched to LeBron. I especially like after dinner, if I’m tired I fall asleep.”