Kate Middleton’s style trick to not ‘steal the show’ at brother James’s wedding – ‘simple’





Kate Middleton, 40, attended her younger brother James Middleton’s wedding back in September last year. The 35-year-old is now married to Alizee Thevenet, a French financial expert. The couple married in Bormes-les-Mimosas in France, with both Kate and Prince William attending.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly wore a very low-key outfit to her brother's wedding. This was so she would not "steal the show", according to the French mayor. James married Alizée in a beautiful ceremony on September 11, 2021. His older sister Kate is renowned worldwide for her fashion.

The Duchess always appears radiant and classy in her showstopper outfits. However, on James's very important day, she decided to dress more casual for the occasion. Kate was one of the few guests who witnessed James's wedding in the stunning village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Only around 50 guests were invited, including his other sister Pippa and his nephews and nieces.

He revealed to his 219,000 followers: “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. “Words cannot describe how happy I am.” Alizee donned her new mother-in-law’s wedding dress from 1981. Carole Middleton got to witness Alizee wearing her former gown to marry the youngest Middleton child.