Local artists should use metaverse techhnology to reach the next level, says Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR: Local artists should utilise and take advantage of the metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) technologies to propel the country’s art and technology to the next level, says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said the technological changes promised better things for society as it would give them more prospects to connect with curators and boost their careers.

“I was informed that the metaverse allows learners to experience inclusive learning. I am hopeful that it will contribute much to our lives, including in the ways of learning and communication.

“The two years of the Covid-19 pandemic proved exactly this. From buying food to having meetings, everything is decided online,” he said in his speech at the recent soft launch of “Metaverse Virtual Gallery & NFTs For Legacy Of Tun Dr Mahathir”, a project by enterprising Malaysian start-up, Uniquepro Meta Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, project chairman Martin Chew said the Metaverse Virtual Gallery was aimed at establishing a platform where art and technology are seamlessly intertwined, hence, empowering an up-and-coming generation of artists to unleash their true potential using the latest in cutting-edge technology.

“It will also serve as an instantly-accessible intercultural communications platform that transcends barriers and limitations including geographical location, time and language.

“As such, the implementation of the Metaverse Virtual Gallery will be accessible to people across the globe in a new era of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR),” he said.

Chew said the gallery will also serve as an educational platform which will allow existing and future generations of Malaysians to experience pivotal and important historical moments in their country’s history as they never did before.

“While the metaverse is a relatively new concept, it has nonetheless led to the creation of a diverse range of technological advancements which is shaping the future in real-time,” he added. – Bernama